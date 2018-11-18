Predators' Ryan Ellis: Pair of helpers in win over Kings

Ellis snapped a five-game pointless streak with a pair of assists -- one at even strength, the other on the power play -- in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Although he's not producing at the same frantic pace as last season, when he returned to the lineup in January following knee surgery and proceeded to record 32 points in just 44 games, Ellis does have 10 helpers through 20 games this season putting him on pace to surpass the career-high 38 point total he notched two seasons ago. He continues to skate on the Preds' first defensive pairing opposite Roman Josi, averaging a healthy 24:44 in ice timer per game, including 3:11 on the power play. His scoring may continue to come in fits and starts, but Ellis has too prominent a role in the Preds' lineup to sit him. Stick with him during his cold spells, and you should be rewarded in the end.