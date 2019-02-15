Predators' Ryan Ellis: Picks up assist in win
Ellis recorded his 23rd assist of the season in Thursday's 3-1 win over Montreal.
With 29 points in 60 games, Ellis is 10 points away from setting a new career high for points in a season. The top-pairing defenseman led the penalty-killing attack Thursday as well, logging a team-high 3:47 of ice time with his team down a man.
