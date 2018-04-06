Predators' Ryan Ellis: Picks up two apples Thursday

Ellis recorded two assists, a power-play point and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.

But for missing 38 games earlier in the season with a knee injury, it's possible Ellis would be a Norris Trophy candidate as he has been absolutely scorching since returning in late-December with nine goals and 32 points in just 43 games. The diminutive blue liner is quietly one of the better offensive defensemen in the league and could have terrific sleeper potential in 2018-19 fantasy leagues so keep an eye on him as your drafts unfold.