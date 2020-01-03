Predators' Ryan Ellis: Placed on IR
The Predators placed Ellis (upper body) on injured reserve Friday.
Ellis was on the receiving end of a vicious elbow to the head from Dallas' Corey Perry during Wednesday's Winter Classic and will be sidelined for a minimum of three games as a result. Nashville recalled Alexandre Carrier in a corresponding move to fill in on the back end until Ellis is ready to return.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Departs after hard collision•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Pair of assists in OT loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Another productive night•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Two-point effort Monday•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Tallies fourth goal•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Helps out on empty-netter•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.