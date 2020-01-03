Play

Predators' Ryan Ellis: Placed on IR

The Predators placed Ellis (upper body) on injured reserve Friday.

Ellis was on the receiving end of a vicious elbow to the head from Dallas' Corey Perry during Wednesday's Winter Classic and will be sidelined for a minimum of three games as a result. Nashville recalled Alexandre Carrier in a corresponding move to fill in on the back end until Ellis is ready to return.

