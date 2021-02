Ellis collected an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Ellis set up Erik Haula for the Predators' game-tying tally in the third period, but the Red Wings rattled off three straight goals after that. The 30-year-old Ellis has points in four of the last six games, so he's provided a steady flow of offense from the blue line. The Ontario native is up to nine points, 43 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 19 contests.