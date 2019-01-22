Predators' Ryan Ellis: Pots insurance goal Monday
Ellis notched an empty-net goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche, giving him seven points in his last 12 games.
Ellis continues to see monster ice time, averaging just under 25 minutes per game on the Preds' second defensive pairing opposite Mattias Ekholm. Now with 23 points in 51 games, he has a good chance of hitting the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old blueliner makes for a good second-tier fantasy option in most formats.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Ends 2018 on positive note•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Seeing monster ice time•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Nothing to show for in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Pair of helpers in win over Kings•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Another helper Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: One assist in losing effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...