Predators' Ryan Ellis: Pots insurance goal Monday

Ellis notched an empty-net goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche, giving him seven points in his last 12 games.

Ellis continues to see monster ice time, averaging just under 25 minutes per game on the Preds' second defensive pairing opposite Mattias Ekholm. Now with 23 points in 51 games, he has a good chance of hitting the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old blueliner makes for a good second-tier fantasy option in most formats.