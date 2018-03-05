Predators' Ryan Ellis: Powers Preds past Avs Sunday

Ellis recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday.

Ellis was dominant in this one, tying the game in the dying minutes of the third with his sixth goal of the season, then assisting on Filip Forsberg's game-winner in the extra frame. Ellis now has 13 points in his last 11 games, making him one of the best fantasy blue line options out there.

