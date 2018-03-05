Predators' Ryan Ellis: Powers Preds past Avs Sunday
Ellis recorded a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against the Avalanche on Sunday.
Ellis was dominant in this one, tying the game in the dying minutes of the third with his sixth goal of the season, then assisting on Filip Forsberg's game-winner in the extra frame. Ellis now has 13 points in his last 11 games, making him one of the best fantasy blue line options out there.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Records two points versus Canucks•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Four points over past two days•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Records two points against Sens•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Caught in scoring drought despite seeing top minutes•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Leads the way against Coyotes•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Relatively quiet debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...