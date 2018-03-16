Predators' Ryan Ellis: Powers Preds to another win Thursday
Ellis extended his point streak to four games with his seventh goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Ellis has been absolutely on fire since the start of February, with 19 points in his last 20 games. He now has 24 points in 32 games since missing the first three months of the season with a knee injury, and he's a big reason why the Preds are currently the top team in the Western Conference. It's taken a few years for Ellis to display the same scoring prowess he showed back in junior with OHL Windsor, but he's really showing that he belongs among the elite offensive blueliners in the NHL right now. He should be in your fantasy lineups whenever the Preds take to the ice.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Powers Preds past Avs Sunday•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Records two points versus Canucks•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Four points over past two days•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Records two points against Sens•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Caught in scoring drought despite seeing top minutes•
-
Predators' Ryan Ellis: Leads the way against Coyotes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...