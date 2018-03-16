Predators' Ryan Ellis: Powers Preds to another win Thursday

Ellis extended his point streak to four games with his seventh goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Ellis has been absolutely on fire since the start of February, with 19 points in his last 20 games. He now has 24 points in 32 games since missing the first three months of the season with a knee injury, and he's a big reason why the Preds are currently the top team in the Western Conference. It's taken a few years for Ellis to display the same scoring prowess he showed back in junior with OHL Windsor, but he's really showing that he belongs among the elite offensive blueliners in the NHL right now. He should be in your fantasy lineups whenever the Preds take to the ice.