Predators' Ryan Ellis: Practices Monday
Ellis (knee) was a participant in practice Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Ellis was expected to practice Monday, so this comes as no surprise. If his knee responds positively, expect the 26-year-old defenseman to play Tuesday against the Golden Knights.
