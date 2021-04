Ellis registered two assists, three blocked shots, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ellis set up goals by Ryan Johansen and Erik Haula in the contest. The 30-year-old Ellis now has 13 points, 63 shots, 51 blocks and a minus-4 rating through 29 appearances. He'll continue to be a part of the Predators' top four, although he's lacking the scoring touch that allowed him to pile up 38 points in only 49 outings last season.