Ellis posted an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Ellis earned the secondary assist on Filip Forsberg's first-period goal. The 30-year-old Ellis ended the regular season with nine points in his last 14 games, giving him some momentum ahead of the playoffs. He had 18 points in 35 contests overall in the regular season. The Ontario native is likely to work in a top-four role during the postseason, which should lend him opportunities to get involved on offense like he did Monday.