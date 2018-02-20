Predators' Ryan Ellis: Records two points against Sens

Ellis scored and added an assist -- both on the power play -- during Monday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Now up to four goals and seven assists through 20 games for the campaign, Ellis is building on last season's breakout showing. Additionally, considering he's in the heart of his offensive prime and locked into a top-four role with power-play time, his lengthy injury absence to start the year could have him undervalued in some fantasy circles. Ellis also offers solid production in the peripheral categories with 49 shots, 35 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating.