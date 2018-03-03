Predators' Ryan Ellis: Records two points versus Canucks

Ellis posted a goal, an assist on the overtime game-winner and five shots on goal in a 4-3 victory against the Canucks on Friday night.

Injuries have hurt Ellis' production this season, but he's back healthy and producing at the moment. In his last seven games, Ellis has two goals and eight points while averaging more than 22 minutes of ice time per game. Ellis has a chance to be one of the better fantasy defensemen in the final month of the season.