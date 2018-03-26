Predators' Ryan Ellis: Records two points versus Jets
Ellis scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Despite playing only 37 games, Ellis is still on track to post his third straight 30-point season. His 0.7 points per game average is the highest of his career, and it's even more incredible when considering his shooting percentage has decreased almost 3.0 percent from last season. The secret behind his success has been 18 assists, which is just four shy of a career high.
