Predators' Ryan Ellis: Relatively quiet debut
Ellis logged 18:27 of ice time with a hit and two blocked shots in his season debut against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Ellis was eased into the mix, as he recorded around five fewer minutes against his average playing time from last season. The Predators were shut out in his first outing of the 2017-18 campaign, but Ellis should be fine once he gets his legs back. The Canadian defenseman recorded 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) and 137 blocked shots through 72 contests last season, plus his fine-two way play helped Nashville advance to the 2017 Western Conference finals.
