Ellis scored a goal on five shots and added a pair of blocks Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the Coyotes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Ellis found the net with a one-timer from the point in the opening minute of the third period, pulling the Predators to within 4-2. It was one of his five shots in the game, which topped all defensemen. Ellis was his typical workhorse self, logging just over 26 minutes of ice time, including nearly 10 minutes of specialty teams duty. The 29-year-old had 38 points in 49 regular-season games and is a steady fantasy contributor in most categories.