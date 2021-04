Ellis scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Ellis scored in his second game back from a 20-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old defenseman has immediately returned to a top-four role. He's produced 10 points, 49 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and 13 hits through 23 outings this year. Ellis provides a little grit with a solid scoring touch -- he could help fantasy managers in deeper formats.