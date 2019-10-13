Predators' Ryan Ellis: Scoring at point-per-game pace

Ellis delivered two assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Kings.

He was also minus-2. Ellis already has five points, including four assists, in five games this season. The Preds are putting up a ton of goals this season and Ellis has been a big part of it. His pace will quiet, so enjoy it while it lasts.

