Predators' Ryan Ellis: Scoring at point-per-game pace
Ellis delivered two assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Kings.
He was also minus-2. Ellis already has five points, including four assists, in five games this season. The Preds are putting up a ton of goals this season and Ellis has been a big part of it. His pace will quiet, so enjoy it while it lasts.
More News
