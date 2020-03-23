Predators' Ryan Ellis: Scoring in bunches
Ellis has eight goals, 38 points and a plus-16 rating in 49 games this season.
Despite missing 20 games in the middle of the season, Ellis is right in the neighborhood of the career-high 41 points he scored last season. The 29-year-old blueliner has now scored at least 30 points in five straight seasons. If the NHL decides to resume the 2019-20 campaign, Ellis will have a good chance at setting a new career best in points.
