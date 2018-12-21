Predators' Ryan Ellis: Seeing monster ice time

Ellis recorded an assist on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers. He also chipped in a pair of penalty minutes and a blocked shot in 27:02 of ice time.

With P.K. Subban still on the IR with an upper-body injury, the Preds have been leaning on Ellis to play heavy minutes as part of their second defensive pairing. Offensively, however, Ellis has taken a step back from the 32 points he posted in just 44 games last season. Now with just 16 points through 36 games, he will likely not crack the 40-point plateau this season as many fantasy owners had been hoping. He still remains a solid play most nights given his elevated minutes, but he's still not quite the elite point-producer we thought he might turn into this season.