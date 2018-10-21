Predators' Ryan Ellis: Sees monster minutes Saturday

Ellis skated a season-high 26:27 (including 4:03 on the power play) in Saturday's 3-0 shutout win over the Oilers.

Although he didn't factor into the scoring, Ellis still has a respectable five points (all assists) in eight games to start the season. He will continue to see plenty of scoring chances skating opposite Roman Josi, both at even strength and on the power play.

