Predators' Ryan Ellis: Serves up two assists

Ellis assisted on the first and last goals of Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The defenseman went plus-2 and added a pair of shots and a pair of hits. Ellis has been on fire with seven points and a plus-6 through six games this year. He had a career-high 41 points in 82 games in 2018-19.

