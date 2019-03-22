Predators' Ryan Ellis: Sets new personal points mark

Ellis scored his team's lone goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Ellis' game-tying marker with 3:01 left in regulation earned his team a point in the standings and also earned him a new personal best in points for a season at 39. Staying healthy has been the key to Ellis' success, as he'd likely be the owner of multiple 40-point campaigns by now if not for injuries. Just last season, he recorded only seven fewer points in 31 fewer appearances. In 2018-19, the blueliner has dressed for all 75 of his team's games thus far, so his chances of finally cracking 40 points look good with seven games left on Nashville's schedule.