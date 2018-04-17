Predators' Ryan Ellis: Sets up two in loss
Ellis earned two apples in a comeback attempt against Colorado, but it wasn't enough as the Avalanche took Game 3 by a 5-3 count on Monday.
The good news is that Ellis was on the ice for seven of the eight goals in this game. The bad news is that five of them belonged to the Avalanche, leaving him with a minus-3 plus-minus rating for the game. His offensive contributions give him high value as a defenseman, and they're usually enough to overcome issues such as a minus-3 rating. Ellis should continue to provide quality value moving forward.
