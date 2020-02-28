Predators' Ryan Ellis: Shakes apple tree

Ellis produced three assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Ellis had a hand in both of Mikael Granlund's goals as well as a primary assist on a Roman Josi strike in the third period. Since his return from a concussion, Ellis has a goal and five helpers in four games. The 29-year-old is up to 34 points, 103 shots, 78 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating in 43 contests. He's still got time to match last year's career-high 41-point output.