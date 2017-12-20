Predators' Ryan Ellis: Sheds non-contact sweater
Ellis (knee) wasn't wearing a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Being cleared for contact obviously marks a huge step forward in Ellis' recovery, and indicates he could be on track for a return to game action in early January. The 26-year-old blueliner's owners should plan on slotting him into their lineups as soon as he's given the green light, as he was quite productive last season, notching 16 goals and 38 points in 71 contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...