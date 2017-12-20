Predators' Ryan Ellis: Sheds non-contact sweater

Ellis (knee) wasn't wearing a non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Being cleared for contact obviously marks a huge step forward in Ellis' recovery, and indicates he could be on track for a return to game action in early January. The 26-year-old blueliner's owners should plan on slotting him into their lineups as soon as he's given the green light, as he was quite productive last season, notching 16 goals and 38 points in 71 contests.