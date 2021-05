Ellis posted an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6.

Ellis set up Mikael Granlund's tally at 1:13 of the second period. The 30-year-old Ellis was a strong scoring option from the blue line with a goal and four helpers in six games. He added 13 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in a top-four role.