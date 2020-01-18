Predators' Ryan Ellis: Still no timeline
Coach John Hynes said there's still no definitive timeline on Ellis (upper body), Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Ellis has been out since taking a hard hit to the game from Corey Perry -- who was suspended five games for the collision -- on Jan. 1. He won't start skating until after the All-Star break at the earliest. Matt Irwin and Yannick Weber will stay in the lineup until Ellis can return.
