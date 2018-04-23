Predators' Ryan Ellis: Strong showing in series clincher
Ellis picked up an assist and a minor penalty while posting a plus-2 rating in Sunday's series-clinching victory over Colorado in Game 6.
Despite his team advancing in six games and outscoring Colorado 22-15 over that span, Ellis' performances in the first round weren't at the high level that we've come to expect of him. In 44 regular season contests, Ellis owned an eye-popping plus-26 rating and spent only six minutes in the sin bin, yet in six postseason matches, Ellis had a minus-1 rating and matched his regular season total of six penalty minutes. Nashville will need Ellis to stay out of the box and refocus on the defensive aspect of the game as it heads into its second-round series against the dangerous Winnipeg Jets.
