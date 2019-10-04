Predators' Ryan Ellis: Stuffs stat sheet in opener

Ellis recorded a goal, an assist, three shots, four blocks and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Ellis was a force on both ends of the ice, and he scored the first goal of Nashville's season early in the second period. After being prone to injuries earlier in his career, Ellis played all 82 games for the first time last season and walked away with a career-high 41 points. He could be even better this year if he stays healthy.