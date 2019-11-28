Predators' Ryan Ellis: Tallies fourth goal

Ellis scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas on Wednesday.

Ellis converted a feed in the slot to tie the game at 2-2 midway through the second period. The 28-year-old has cooled off after racking up 14 points in October, but he still has 19 points in 24 games overall this season. Ellis is on his way to a second straight season of 40-plus points from the blue line.