Predators' Ryan Ellis: Tallies fourth goal
Ellis scored a goal on three shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas on Wednesday.
Ellis converted a feed in the slot to tie the game at 2-2 midway through the second period. The 28-year-old has cooled off after racking up 14 points in October, but he still has 19 points in 24 games overall this season. Ellis is on his way to a second straight season of 40-plus points from the blue line.
