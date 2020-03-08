Predators' Ryan Ellis: Tallies only goal Saturday
Ellis scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Stars.
His second-period snapshot from along the boards was the only shot to beat Ben Bishop on the afternoon, but it was all the offense Juuse Saros would need. Ellis has been making up for lost time since returning from a concussion in late February, scoring two goals and nine points in his last eight games.
