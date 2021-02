Ellis registered a power-play goal on three shots and had two blocks Thursday in a 3-2 win over Detroit.

Ellis was an absolute workhorse, racking up 28:45 of playing time that was nearly five minutes more than any other Predator. He opened the scoring with 5:02 left in the first period, sliding down into the left circle before blasting a one-timer past Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss. Ellis has picked up the offensive pace as of late, totalling two goals and three assists in his last seven games.