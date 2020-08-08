Ellis picked up two assists during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

He was a big factor in the game even getting to OT, as Ellis recorded the primary assist on the Nashville goals that tied things up at 2-2 and 3-3, but he couldn't find a third helper before the team was bounced from the playoffs. The 29-year-old blueliner only played 49 regular-season games this season but still managed 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists), potentially setting him up for a big 2020-21 campaign if he can stay healthy.