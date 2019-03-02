Predators' Ryan Ellis: Two helpers in loss Friday
Ellis assisted on two tallies in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
The minutes-munching defenseman made the most of his time in this contest, even if it wasn't enough to help the Predators. Ellis had gone through a mini-slump, going pointless over the three previous games. He's at 35 points in 67 games this season, just three points shy of his career high from 2016-17. He's also been credited with 127 blocked shots and 128 shots on goal, which boosts his value in formats using those categories.
