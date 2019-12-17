Predators' Ryan Ellis: Two-point effort Monday
Ellis scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
He also racked up five blocked shots, two shots on goal, two PIM, a hit and a plus-3 rating on the night. It's his first multi-point performance since Oct. 19, but Ellis hasn't been slacking over the last eight weeks -- the veteran defenseman has a solid five goals and 23 points through 32 games, putting him on pace for a career-best campaign.
