Predators' Ryan Ellis: Two-point effort Monday

Ellis scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

He also racked up five blocked shots, two shots on goal, two PIM, a hit and a plus-3 rating on the night. It's his first multi-point performance since Oct. 19, but Ellis hasn't been slacking over the last eight weeks -- the veteran defenseman has a solid five goals and 23 points through 32 games, putting him on pace for a career-best campaign.