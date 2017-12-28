Predators' Ryan Ellis: Will be teed up for full practice Monday

Ellis (knee) is scheduled to practice in full Monday before a determination is made on his availability for Tuesday's home clash with the Wild, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

This plan originated from Predators GM David Poile, who discussed Ellis' progress on 104-5 The Zone, a radio show covering the Nashville market. Ellis shed his no-contact sweater over a week ago, and he could be ready right from the start of the new year. Fantasy owners should consider dropping a lesser defenseman for the man who added 38 points (including 11 on the power play) to complement 137 blocked shots in 71 games last season.