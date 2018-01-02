Predators' Ryan Ellis: Will make season debut Tuesday

Ellis (knee) will be in the lineup for the first time this season when the Predators take on the Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

The strong Predators' blue line corps is about to get even stronger with the addition of Ellis, though it remains to be seen the type of individual production the veteran defenseman will be able provide following offseason knee surgery. Regardless, the 26-year-old will at least be worth keeping an eye on, as he is already slated to skate on the top defensive pairing with captain Roman Josi starting with Tuesday's contest.