Predators' Ryan Hartman: Activated Thursday
Hartman (shoulder) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Thursday's clash with the Rangers, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
During the pregame skate, Hartman took rushes with the fourth line and figures to fill that role against New York. After coming over from Chicago, the winger notched six points in 21 games, giving him 31 total points on the year. It marked the 24-year-old's second consecutive season in which he reached the 30-point threshold and should be able to do so again in 2018-19.
