Predators' Ryan Hartman: Breaks out of major slump
Hartman found the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 13 on Thursday, scoring his 10th of the season in a 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
Hartman's even-strength marker opened the scoring, with Nashville adding two more goals in what was win number 20 at home for the Predators in 2018-19. After consecutive 31-point campaigns, Hartman sits at 19 points with 22 games remaining.
