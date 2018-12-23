Hartman failed to crack the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins, and heads into the holiday break riding a five-game pointless skid.

Normally a checking-line winger, Hartman has been skating on the Preds' top line ever since Filip Forsberg went down with a hand injury Dec. 1. However, he has done little to justify the promotion, with just two goals in his past 11 games. With Forsberg's return looming on the horizon (early January), look for Hartman to be returned to his bottom-six role in short order.