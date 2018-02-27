Predators' Ryan Hartman: Debuting Tuesday
Hartman will make his Predators debut Tuesday against the Jets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Hartman was dished to the Predators along with a fifth-round pick for a pair of picks and prospect Victor Edjsell ahead of Monday's trade deadline. He will replace Miikka Salomaki in the lineup Tuesday and is expected to play alongside Colton Sissons and Austin Watson. The upgrade in surrounding talent could pay dividends, but it's unlikely the 23-year-old will vastly improve his numbers as a bottom-six forward in Nashville.
