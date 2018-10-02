Hartman (shoulder) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Hartman placed on IR retroactively to Sept. 21, so he could still be in the lineup against the Rangers on Thursday. The winger is continuing to work his way back from offseason surgery. If the veteran is unable to dress for Opening Night, Miikka Salomaki figures to slot into his spot on the fourth line.

