Predators' Ryan Hartman: Enjoying new role on top line
Hartman notched his eighth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks, and spent the game playing on the first line alongside Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala.
With Filip Forsberg (hand) and Viktor Arvidsson (upper body) both on the IR, the Preds have been forced to juggle their lineup in the past week. Landing in Forsberg's spot on the top unit raises Hartman's fantasy profile somewhat, as he is now seeing roughly 17-18 minutes per game, quite an improvement over his season average of 14:12. Fantasy owners should take advantage of Hartman's promotion while it lasts, as Forsberg is currently expected back around the beginning of January.
More News
