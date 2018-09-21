Hartman (shoulder) is ready to go Friday for a preseason home tilt facing the Lightning, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This is great news for Hartman, especially because he's still relatively new to the Predators and can ill-afford to fall behind in training camp. Pried away from Chicago in a February trade that saw Swedish forward prospect Victor Edjsell go the other way, Hartman only had six points working against a minus-4 rating through 21 games with Nashville in 2017-18. He also was excluded from the power play after the Blackhawks sampled him in that special teams situation last year.