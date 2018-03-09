Hartman registered his fourth point in six games as a Predator with an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hartman has been a nice addition for the Preds, who acquired him at the trade deadline from Chicago. He continues to skate mostly on the second line alongside Kyle Turris and Craig Smith and averages about 14-15 minutes per game, roughly two minutes more than he was seeing with the Hawks. Fantasy owners really lucked out with this trade -- enjoy the benefits.