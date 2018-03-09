Predators' Ryan Hartman: Fitting in very nicely in Nashville
Hartman registered his fourth point in six games as a Predator with an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Hartman has been a nice addition for the Preds, who acquired him at the trade deadline from Chicago. He continues to skate mostly on the second line alongside Kyle Turris and Craig Smith and averages about 14-15 minutes per game, roughly two minutes more than he was seeing with the Hawks. Fantasy owners really lucked out with this trade -- enjoy the benefits.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Notches winner in Preds debut•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Debuting Tuesday•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Bound for Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Picks up two points Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Will play Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Hartman: Doesn't dress for Friday's game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...