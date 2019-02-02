Predators' Ryan Hartman: Ice time dwindling
Hartman, who averaged almost 17 minutes' worth of ice time in December, has skated fewer than 10 minutes in six of his last nine games.
Hartman was previously skating in a top-six role while Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson were out with injuries, but now that the Preds' top guns have returned, he's back to his usual checking-line assignment. With just five points in his past 27 games since Dec. 1, Hartman's fantasy value is virtually non-existent -- leave him to the waiver wire.
