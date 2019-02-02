Hartman, who averaged almost 17 minutes' worth of ice time in December, has skated fewer than 10 minutes in six of his last nine games.

Hartman was previously skating in a top-six role while Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson were out with injuries, but now that the Preds' top guns have returned, he's back to his usual checking-line assignment. With just five points in his past 27 games since Dec. 1, Hartman's fantasy value is virtually non-existent -- leave him to the waiver wire.