Hartman was held without a point in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Returning from a shoulder injury, Hartman logged 15:13 and played a solid two-way game in this contest. While he failed to register a point, the 24-year-old managed to dish out a single hit and record one shot on goal. So long as he's healthy, Hartman should fill a bottom-six role in Nashville.

More News
Our Latest Stories