Hartman scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Jets.

He also added four shots and two hits, making a quick impact in his Preds debut after coming over from the Blachhawks at the trade deadline. Hartman only had nine goals and 26 points on the season, however, and his checking-line role likely won't give him too many more opportunities down the stretch to play hero for his new club.