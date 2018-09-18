Predators' Ryan Hartman: Pleased with recovery progress
Hartman (shoulder) has begun contact drills, adding that he's "very encouraged" by his progress, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Predators don't play again until Friday, which affords Hartman more time to get back into shape. Absorbing contact is generally considered the final step in the recovery process, so either way, it shouldn't be long before the American winger takes to the ice for a game.
